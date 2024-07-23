Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Flywire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. 787,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

