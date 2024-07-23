FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. 475,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

