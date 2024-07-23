Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $1.0206 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.09%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

