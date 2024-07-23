Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,496,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683,380. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.