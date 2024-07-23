Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.68.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

