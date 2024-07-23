Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 34,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,423,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,333,017.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 160,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $313.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

