G999 Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, G999 has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $7.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00045552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000105 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

