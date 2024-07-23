Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00007018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $694.14 million and approximately $347,611.17 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.62909988 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $243,294.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

