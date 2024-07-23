General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

General Electric Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:GE traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.59. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.93.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

