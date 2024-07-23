General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.500-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.50-10.50 EPS.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.