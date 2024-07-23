Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,247,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $36,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,172,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 760,739 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,408,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 394,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genesis Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 194,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 291,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.11. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.48%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

