Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.