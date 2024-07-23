Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $183.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.61. 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

