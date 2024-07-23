Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €97.65 ($106.14) and last traded at €96.45 ($104.84). 66,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.70 ($104.02).

Gerresheimer Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €100.02.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

