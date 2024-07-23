Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $41.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after buying an additional 1,994,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,907,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,197,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

