Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 4.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 8,547,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,386,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961 over the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $24,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.