Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 32.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 870,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Golar LNG by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 2,590,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

