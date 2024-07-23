Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $40.19 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 350,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth $122,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 517.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

