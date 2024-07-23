Gregory M. Shepard Buys 3,248 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,669,310.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,325. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,963,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,968 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $21,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.