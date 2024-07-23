Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,846 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 58,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,302. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.