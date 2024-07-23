Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.72

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 1652898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after buying an additional 199,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

