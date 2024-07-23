Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 2,797,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,076,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several analysts recently commented on HE shares. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 135,102 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561,271 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

