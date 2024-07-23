Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.85

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.85 and last traded at $108.40, with a volume of 15353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hawkins

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,300 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Hawkins by 36.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

