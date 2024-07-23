Head to Head Contrast: N-able (NYSE:NABL) & Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get N-able alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 6.27% 4.38% 2.66% Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares N-able and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $421.88 million 6.20 $23.41 million $0.14 101.14 Infinite Group $7.00 million 0.00 -$3.56 million ($5.03) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group. Infinite Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for N-able and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

N-able currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given N-able’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Volatility & Risk

N-able has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

N-able beats Infinite Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Infinite Group

(Get Free Report)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, the company offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.