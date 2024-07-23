Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Hedera has a market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $51.01 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00044450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.9622 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06914621 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $45,034,753.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

