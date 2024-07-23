Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,583,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.80. 51,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

