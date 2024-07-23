Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 5%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 192,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,935,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $956.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 1,538,632 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 994.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hello Group by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hello Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

