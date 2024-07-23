Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.33

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 22813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $634.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 13.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.