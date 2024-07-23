Hermez Network Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $151.90 million and $20,880.99 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.16 or 0.00006290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.08 or 1.00079196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00075819 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15052073 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,064.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

