Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

