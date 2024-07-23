HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HICL opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.30. HICL Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 141 ($1.82).

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Michael Bane acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,215 ($32,611.23). 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

