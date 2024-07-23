HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 42,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 330,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

