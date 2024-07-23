Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,655 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 403.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. 3,805,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

