Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of RCM Technologies worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCMT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. 2,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 74.07% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

