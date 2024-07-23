Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,228 in the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. 747,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,616. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

