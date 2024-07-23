Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

