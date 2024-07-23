Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

