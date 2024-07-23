Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Interface worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Interface by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interface by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Interface by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,794.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,190 shares of company stock worth $945,454. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Interface Stock Up 0.9 %

Interface stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 36,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $989.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

