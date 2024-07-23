Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.28. 67,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,296. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.46.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

