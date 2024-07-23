Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $10.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,183,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,365. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

