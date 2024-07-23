Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,041. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

