Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $482,000 Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 66.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LNN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,069. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lindsay

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.