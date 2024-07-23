Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 81,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313,835. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

