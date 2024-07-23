Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $216.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLT. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

HLT stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.