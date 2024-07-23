HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

HIVE opened at $4.50 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

