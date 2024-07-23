Hooked Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $96.61 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $96.61 million and approximately $15.24 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 168,310,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.56309327 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $21,947,336.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

