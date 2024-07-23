Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

HUM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,102. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Humana by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Humana by 504.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

