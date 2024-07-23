Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,358 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,468,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,823. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

