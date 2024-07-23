HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.22

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $18.93. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 14,003 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

