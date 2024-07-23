Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.18. 215,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,050. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.66.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

